Chelsea explore deal for Hoffenheim striker Beier

Chelsea are eyeing Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier.

Sky Deutschland says Chelsea have gathered information about the player's situation and their interest is concrete.

Beier has a buyout clause at Hoffenheim of around €30m.

The striker only wants to leave Hoffenheim if it feels absolutely right. German champions Bayer Leverkusen are also in the frame.

The player's contract with Hoffenheim runs until the summer of 2027.