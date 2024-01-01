Chelsea hold 'concrete interest' in Hoffenheim forward Beier

Hoffenheim forward Maximilian Beier is in line for a move to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old was outstanding in the Bundesliga last term, scoring 16 goals and managing 3 assists.

He is also in the Euro 2024 squad for Germany, but has not played as of the first two games.

Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg claims he could be in line for a move to Chelsea.

"Chelsea with a concrete interest in Maximilian #Beier," he wrote on X.

"#CFC have gathered information about the 21 y/o top striker from Hoffenheim in recent days!

"Beier, with a release clause of around €30m + salary and signing fees. 16 goals and 3 assists this Bundesliga season. Several teams from the Premier League are pushing for him.

"Leverkusen also have him on their list. He only wants to leave Hoffenheim if everything truly fits perfectly. Understand, that Chelsea is not in the pole position at the moment."