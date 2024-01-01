Villa European Cup winner Shaw hospitalised

Former Aston Villa striker Gary Shaw is in serious condition after suffering a head injury.

The 63-year-old club legend won the First Division, European Cup, and European Super Cup in the early 1980s.

Advertisement Advertisement

Shaw is seen as one of the best forwards in the club’s history, winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

He scored 79 goals in 213 appearances for the club, with former Villa striker Stan Collymore posting on social media: "I'm sure the Villa family will rally round and give one of our greatest our love and support at this incredibly difficult time.

"Ledge, you're my hero, and I'm thinking of you."

One fan wrote: "That's terrible news. One of my heroes back in the day. Hope he makes a full recovery."