Tielemans warns Villa teammates of Club Brugge as Champions League approaches

Tielemans warns Villa teammates of Club Brugge as Champions League approachesAction Plus
Aston Villa are taking it one game at a time when it comes to their Champions League campaign.

That is the view of midfielder Youri Tielemans, who spoke about the team setting points targets.

Taking part in the new expanded group stage, Villa’s first three games are Young Boys, Bayern Munich, and Bologna.

"It’s nice to go to Brugge," Tielemans joked in a press conference last week. 

"I could say it’s a happy reunion, but not really. These are the games you look forward to. They are high level games, but it will be nothing more than another game that we want to win.

"I know how difficult it will be in Brugge, and I have already warned my teammates about it. They are a very good team."

Tielemans added: "It’s complicated to talk about our ambitions, we’ll really see match by match. The points system to progress to the next round is not yet very clear. We will just try to take as many as possible."

