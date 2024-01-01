REVEALED: Villa tried for Lille striker David

Aston Villa made a serious move for Lille striker Jonathan David over the summer.

The Canada international ultimately stayed with LOSC after being linked with a move away for much of the transfer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "While it is too early to predict what might happen next summer, when Jonathan David's contract expires at Lille, we can explain what happened with him this summer, which could provide some hints.

"David was one of the players that was most enquired about this summer, from many teams.

"It looked like Aston Villa would go after him with everything they had, but the deal never came off because they could not find an agreement with either the player or the club."