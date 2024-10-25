Villa defender Torres wary facing Bournemouth: Iraola a very good coach

Aston Villa defender Pau Torres says must continue their winning momentum.

Torres expects a physical battle on Saturday against Bournemouth at Villa Park.

It’s very important,” Torres told Villa's website.

“We want to keep how we are playing and keep our way in the Premier League. We know it will be difficult after our Champions League game, but we need to be stronger at home.

“We need the fans in the next game and hopefully we can get a victory. We know that Bournemouth is a really good team and they have a really good coach – I know him from Spain.

“They will plan a physical game and we need to be prepared.”

He added, “He’s a very good coach, always keeping a good structure on the field.

“He’s always playing trying to find our weakness. We have to be focused as a backline because they will try to pass behind us.

“They press really well, they’re organised and we need to be really focused.”