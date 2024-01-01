Torres: Villa fans now adjusting to Emery style

Aston Villa defender Pau Torres says he feels better equipped to handle the demands of the Premier League.

Torres admits he's had to adjust after joining Villa last year from Villarreal.

He said, “It’s something that since I arrived there I’ve tried to work on individually with Rodri, one of the coach’s assistants, and I’m adapting better and better.

“The Premier League demands that every weekend you face world-class strikers and I think I’m adapting well and I feel confident.

“Above all there is much more rhythm.

“The fact that they don’t call so many fouls means that the players, as they know that they are not going to call them, do not try to force anything and that makes the rhythm more fluid, faster, and also the fans, who encourage running.

“When you win the ball back there is that rumble in the stands and Unai (Emery) had a hard time getting people to adapt to his style of play. Now we’ve achieved it, people know what we’re playing and they’re a little more patient.”