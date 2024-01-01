Tribal Football
Bournemouth midfielder Scott: I know what Iraola needs from me
Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott knows what he needs to do to break into the starting XI.

The England U21 international has had one start in seven games so far this season.

“Yeah, he's a brilliant guy, he's amazing with all us players,” Scott said of manager Andoni Iraola. “We all have a good relationship with him. I'll be obviously grateful to him forever for giving me my chance in the Premier League.

“The style of play is different.

“It's very different to what I was used to at Bristol City, in terms of the structure to it and how we press. It was hard to learn at first, but I feel like I've got it now.

“I know what we're going to do every single game and what's needed from me to be playing in the starting XI. It's just about taking that chance when I get it.” 

