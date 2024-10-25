Bournemouth boss Iraola confirms Scott surgery

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has confirmed knee surgery for Alex Scott this week.

Iraola was speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to Aston Villa.

He said, "He felt after training this week that his knee was blocked. We did an MRI and they could see it was in the meniscus. We decided to have the surgery and lucky for him the surgery could repair his meniscus, even if it means he will be out for a little bit more time."

On Luis Sinisterra's fitness, Iraola added: "He came with some hamstring issues after the break. He could play the game and continue training but there was a moment this week where he felt he could not continue.

"It does not look like something big, it may be a matter of just one week. He is definitely out for tomorrow though, yes."