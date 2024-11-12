Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Villa defender pulls out of international duty after shock injury Action Plus
Aston Villa’s Ian Maatsen has withdrawn from international duty due to injury.

After being picked for the Netherlands Under-21s squad for matches against Slovakia and England during the November international break, Maatsen will be staying home as he recovers from an unknown injury. 

In a statement made by the Netherlands his absence was confirmed. 

“Ian Maatsen (Aston Villa) and Calvin Raatsie (Excelsior) are out of the Dutch U21 squad due to injuries.” 

Manager Unai Emery revealed the rest of his squad’s unfortunate injuries after the 2-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend including Jacob Ramsey

"Hamstring. He (Ramsey) was feeling something. Kamara as well, he felt something on a run back he did. 

"Of course, we are playing a lot of matches, but Ramsey didn’t play on Wednesday, but they are always at risk of injuries. 

"We have to accept it. They are injured now, Ramsey, hopefully not Kamara. They are coming back for the next match, hopefully Cash and Ross Barkley."  

