Ramsey insists Villa "positive" facing Spurs today

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey says they'll be ready for Tottenham today.

Ramsey insists Villa's players face Spurs full of confidence.

“Things are good, the team’s positive although we lost on Wednesday night,” said midfielder Ramsey.

“The draw against Bournemouth felt like a defeat, but things are positive.

“We’ve had a good month, recently beat Bayern Munich, beat Bologna in the Champions League and had a good win against Fulham.

“So, it’s positive.”

He continued: “I don’t think any players, staff or the manager are getting overwhelmed by looking at the Champions League and Premier League positions.

“We’re just taking it game by game, whether that’s in the Premier League, the Carabao Cup or the Champions League.

“No-one’s getting too excited by looking at the table, we’ve played nine games in the Premier League and three games in the Champions League.

“There’s still a long, long way to go.”