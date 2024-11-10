Villa boss Emery admits Ramsey blow

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has confirmed a hamstring injury for Jacob Ramsey.

The midfielder broke down in defeat at Liverpool on Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Emery said: "Hamstring. He was feeling something. (Boubacar) Kamara as well he felt something on a run back he did.

"Of course, we are playing a lot of matches, but Ramsey didn’t play on Wednesday. But they are always at risk of injuries.

"We have to accept it. They are injured now, Ramsey, hopefully not Kamara. They are coming back for the next match, hopefully (Matty) Cash and Ross Barkley."