Villa defender Mings explains using social media in injury recovery

Mings speaks on injury return and how he didn't want fans "to forget about me"

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings is on his way back to full match sharpness.

After 14 months of injury worries the 31-year-old has opened up on Ben Foster's Fozcast podcast about the difficulties of recovery and how he believes he is close to full match fitness.

“I don't think I'll be any different going back into the team. I don’t put that much pressure on myself because I know how I was playing before I got injured," Mings told Ben Foster's Fozcast podcast. "You hear people say, ‘Will he still be the same player?’. That is not for them to worry about. That is for me to worry about. I am going to have to do that work. I am going to have to get fit and get match sharp again.

"I have no doubt, if my knee holds up, I will get back to that level. I feel good, I feel fine, the knee is holding up, the body is a little tired but I feel in a good place. I've had an even worse time with this one, than I did with my first knee injury. It's been tougher, but also I'm in a different place in my career. I've achieved more, played more, done more, so I place less expectation on myself.”

Mings was honest about his social media posts and how he didn’t want fans to forget he existed whilst away from action.

"When I did my left knee at Bournemouth, I wanted to do interviews with the club and update people on social media about what I was up to every day - basically so as not to forget about me.

"This time, I've done slightly longer videos, giving fans who are messaging me a lot an update of how I'm getting on and speaking openly to camera about the challenges you face. This should be the fun part. Getting back on the grass and playing football should be the fun part, but there's always another challenge.”

The defender has not been called up by Unai Emery after returning from his injury blow, but admits he would be up for it if the chance occured.

"If both centre halves had got injured before Bayern Munich and the manager had said 'Ty, I need you to play', I'd have said absolutely fine. It probably would have been awful, but it just shows I don't have any apprehension - if he'd asked me to play against United, I'd have been fine. I'd have just been unfit."