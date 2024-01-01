Aston Villa defender Mings: The big difference which sets Emery apart

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings says manager Unai Emery's work during games is what sets him apart.

Mings is now ready to make a playing return after recovering from knee injury last season.

"What separates good managers from great managers is that, he has a great way of playing, but his in-game management is so amazing as well," Mings told Ben Foster's Fozcast podcast. "His ability to change games and foresee things that are coming down the line and make changes. If you having a tough first 45 minutes, you come into the changing room, you're looking for guidance.

"We had a game plan, it didn't work or we didn't stick to it well enough because something happened and what are we going to do next...everybody's looking to the manager. He is amazing at that. It never feels as if anything is catastrophic, either. If we go one or 2-0 down, the manager has usually got something - 'this is how we're going to change it'.

"He's a big believer in not playing any different whether we're 1-0 up, 2-0 up, 2-0 down, 3-0 down. He's a very calm manager, a very considered manager and his experience of what he's done before allows you to believe in what he's doing as well.

"We have been so consistent since the manager has come in, and that's credit to him - his ability to think one game at a time. There's no time to not be good enough under this manager. It's not something you should feel pressured by, that is what will keep driving us forward. He has to signing good players and evolving the squad and tactics. They're things he's doing all the time to keep us fresh."