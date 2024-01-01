Villa defender Konsa upbeat on injury return

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa is said to be planning for a quick return from injury.

The centre half got the injury in the latter stages of a 0-0 draw with Manchester United before the international break.

However, manager Unai Emery did not know if his defender would be out for a long time.

Emery said: "I don’t know if it’s a big or small injury”.

Now The Telegraph states that Konsa is of the belief that he will be back in time for the Premier League’s return in less than a fortnight.

Villa will take on Fulham at Craven Cottage after the break, followed by a Champions League game against Bologna at home.