Villa, Chelsea table bids for Hoffenheim striker Beier

Two Premier League offers have arrived for Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier.

Beier, 21, is expected to leave Hoffenheim this summer.

Clubs from across Europe are interested in the striker, who's contract carries a €30m buyout clause.

As such, TSG are insisting Beier won't leave for anything less.

Sky Deutschland says Aston Villa and Chelsea have tabled offers for Beier, but they've both fallen short of his clause.