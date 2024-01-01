Emery delighted as Villa win at Leicester

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was delighted with their 2-1 win at Leicester City.

Amadou Onana and Jhon Duran struck for Villa at the KPS.

Emery later said, “I’m very happy because after three matches we have six points. We lost against Arsenal but competed the way we wanted. To get three points here today is fantastic.

“We competed very well in the first match against West Ham, in the second game against Arsenal and again here today.

“We have some days off now. We want a rest. We need to prepare for the next weeks in the Premier League and the Champions League.

“We have a lot of players going with the national teams now. It’s good, because it tells us the players are progressing. It’s fantastic.”

On Ollie Watkins, he added: “Ollie didn’t score but I’m happy with him. This is the way. He’s playing very well. He’s doing his work but he’s getting his chances. He’s going to score.”