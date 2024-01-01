Villa boss Emery pleased with Bogarde in victory over Everton

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was happy with Lamare Bogarde's performance in victory over Everton.

Bogarde played a full 90 at fullback in the 3-2 win.

Emery said, "Lamare is a young player. When we arrived here, we played a match in Cardiff. He was playing right full-back, we can remember in that moment how we was playing and how he’s now playing.

"He is 20 years old. He was 18 years old two years ago. We need the process and understand a little bit tactically everything we need and want to play in our demands.

"Another step is for them to play, feel comfortable, get experiences and get minutes - positive minutes. Two weeks ago he played well, today he played well. He was feeling comfortable progressively better in the second half than in the first half.

"We are always supporting and being demanding in the process I have. I like to support young players, giving them chances but also getting the performances we need with players like Lamare. The idea is to keep going."