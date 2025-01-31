Villa boss Emery opens up on striker Watkins: He is happy to stay, he is happy here

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Emery first stated that striker Ollie Watkins wants to stay at Villa despite bids from Arsenal earlier this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Yes, he is happy to stay. We asked him how he is feeling every day and year he is being here with Villa and he is happy here.

"The commitment of Ollie Watkins with us is a huge commitment. He appreciates a lot how Villa was always supporting him and helping him, when we joined here two years ago how we were working with him and getting the best of him.

"Now we need him, like he needed Aston Villa in the last years. I am speaking with him a lot, he is always adapting with every circumstance we have and of course when some teams calling us being interested in the players it’s very good for us and the players.

"Some players prefer to leave and some accept to stay here and commit with our challenges. One of them is Ollie Watkins."

The Villa boss then moved on to team news, specifically defenders Matty Cash and Tyrone Mings.

"We will train this afternoon but Matty Cash is not available, he’s going to be, more or less, three or four weeks out," said Emery.

"Tyrone Mings is a small injury, not really bad but I think he will need some days more to be ready to play."

Emery also spoke on the challenge of facing Wolves this weekend and how his side will have to use their tactics to dominate.

“Tomorrow the challenge is to compete. Respecting them, to adapt as well, how we have to face them with their tactical idea, with their gameplan, with their individual skills. And of course, we have to try to dominate with our idea.

“But to compete, to be focused, to be demanding, they are values always we are trying to set in each match. Tomorrow, we have players to be ready and waiting (for the) opportunity to play.”

Next, he moved on to the transfer window and admitted that rumours will always affect a squad heading into each game.

“It affects, of course. Why? Because we are moving the squad, and it affects, but we are being competitive and we are being demanding as well of ourselves, how we can improve, how we can get better in the squad with the players we have, or we can add.

“The response from the players on Wednesday was fantastic. The response of the players in Everton and in Arsenal, the last two matches we played away in the Premier League, was fantastic.

“The commitment of the players, every day and every match we are playing, with the players we have now, is brilliant.

“Of course, we are changing something in the squad because we will need to improve, in everything.”

Finally, he opened up on the congested fixture list which he says is no problem for any side who are well prepared both mentally and physically.

“I don’t think how we are playing matches in a row with the demands we have, I don’t think it should be an excuse, because if we want to increase our level, if we want to fight or to compete in the level we are now, we have to accept, we have to adapt.

“Of course, as a coach, I had in my career, different moments when I had time to prepare with five days (for) one match, and of course sometimes I miss it, because (it) is the best way to prepare and to compete (for) one match in all leagues in different countries, or even in different levels as well.

“But, for a long time, I am playing in Europe, and I know how we can prepare each match as well as possible.

“Firstly, is resting, good food, and secondly, preparing matches with small work on the field and through meetings. Now, we are more or less the same way.

“Of course, we can add more risk for some players to be injured, but even not playing matches in a row, training, you can get injured, (that) can happen playing matches in a row.

“The idea to accept, to adapt, to be intelligent. To have as well, strong players, more or less consistent playing, to have as well, sub players, ready to play in the level we have as well, that we want to achieve.