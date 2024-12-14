Villa boss Emery makes clear Watkins commitment

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has no doubts about the commitment of Ollie Watkins.

Emery admits the England striker is a key part of Villa's current and future plans.

He said, “Ollie started this season with different circumstances because he started being with the national team. His improvements were clearly demanding to do one step ahead in his career, and one of those steps is to be with the national team.

“The pre-season was different after playing more matches and finishing later. He started a little bit with some small pain and injuries, but he was available to help the team and he did fantastically in August when we were struggling a little bit and progressively he was getting better.

“We had Jhon Durán to help and to sub him, playing with the structure we have and being successful. This is the best for us now: two important strikers. One is young with a big potential and the other is always consistently playing with us.

“Even when he’s playing not 100%, he’s always doing his work and being successful in everything we need in each match. I can’t say anything bad about him.

“He’s our striker with Jhon Durán and a good example for others. He’s been here for five years and feels something special here in Aston Villa because his commitment is so high.”

