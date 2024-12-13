Duran happy at Villa under Emery despite competition with Watkins

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran may have been close to leaving the club in the winter.

However, he is not thinking about a move away from Villa Park in the winter transfer window.

Duran is happy at the club under the guidance of coach Unai Emery and wants to stay for the long term.

“I’m just happy to be here. I actually love the competition I have going with Ollie Watkins," the former Chicago Fire star said.

“When it’s my turn, I will step up, and hopefully I can score and help the team.”

Duran has been vital to the team, scoring important goals off the bench this season.