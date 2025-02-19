Villa boss Emery: Liverpool draw a fair result

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was left happy after Wednesday night's 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

In a see-sawing game, Mohamed Salah had Liverpool ahead before Youri Tielemans drew Villa level. Ollie Watkins then sent Villa into the lead on halftime before Trent Alexander-Arnold struck just after the hour to earn Liverpool the point.

Emery said afterwards: "I think it is fair, the result for both teams. They had chances and we had chances to win but over 90 minutes, the balance in the moment we scored two goals but they always threatened in behind and scored two goals. We were competing very well but we are not happy with just one result like Liverpool. We want to beat them and try and improve and get better.

"They play good and are fantastic. It is another step forward. We tried to compete in our style and they played good.

"We are conceding more goals than normal and we have to correct it and work it. We want to win and when we are winning despite conceding goals it doesn't matter but when we are not winning we have to concede less goals. We are working to improve every day.

"We compete very well with our style. We needed to deal with their threat when they were competing too. Today I think the result was fair and I think it was a good result after how we played."