Villa boss Emery insists victory over Leicester deserved

Paul Vegas
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery insists they were worthy winners against Leicester City on Saturday.

Second-half Villa goals from Ross Barkley and Leon Bailey, either side of am equaliser from Stephy Mavididi, earned the hosts the points.

“I’m very happy,” Emery said.

“I’m glad because we needed to win these three points to start the second half of the season with the motivation we have to be in the top ten and the European positions.

“In Villa Park, we are trying to feel strong and comfortable with our supporters and trying to play with energy. We have to transmit that to our supporters and be positive.

“We are feeling strong here and our players are comfortable with our supporters here in Villa Park.”

He also said: “The fortress is something we have to feel here and I think we are doing it.

“The supporters are helping us a lot. After their goal, we needed the supporters and they were supporting and helping us.

“Together, we did this victory. We are trying to start the second part of this season motivated with the points we are achieving. We have to be confident for the next matches and the next challenges.

“Now we’re away against Everton and Arsenal and we have to feel our power at home and away to get the challenge we have.”

