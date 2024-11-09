Villa boss Emery finds positives in Liverpool defeat

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery drew positives from defeat at Liverpool on Saturday.

Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah struck for the Reds' 2-0 win.

Emery said afterwards, "We performed like we planned to before the game. Of course the result is not good, but we have to keep consistent in our structure, how we play and responding to things in the game.

"We had chances to score, maybe one potential penalty at the end, which I think with VAR was a penalty, but ok we have to accept the decisions of the referee.

"When they scored the second goal the match more or less was finished, but until that second goal we had chances to score. We were good defensively, we were patient and we felt comfortable even when they dominated the ball. We have to try and keep to our process and I think in some areas we are under our level of last year."

On what was better today than the last few games: "Against Tottenham we played 70 good minutes and in 20 minutes we lost it. The defeat was more than we deserve. Today we kept our structure, did not concede too many chances, and we were getting in their box with the transitions.

"We were not clinical in the attacking third but we are building the team and performances. It was not enough to get points here but I am positive that we are moving forward. Of course we have to improve but we are in the right way."