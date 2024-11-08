Aston Villa boss Emery confident facing Liverpool despite form slump

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery insists their current form is just a blip and they're capable of finishing in the Premier League's top four.

Villa travel to leaders Liverpool on Saturday, havinge lost three and drawn one of their past four matches in all competitions.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I'm not worried about how we are now," said Villa boss Emery. "We are a competitive team to be in the top seven, top five, top four.

"My message, which was very clear from the start of the season when we were more or less getting points and being in the top four - not now but we were - was we are enjoying what we are doing.

"We had last year, a very successful season in the Premier League, getting to the Champions League. This year, to keep it is the objective for us.

"But we are not favourites - they are Liverpool, (Manchester) City, Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle."

On their calendar, he added: "If we want to play in the Champions League or in Europe, if we want to be contenders for a trophy, we have to play three matches a week.

"If we are not able to play, focusing mentally and physically in this direction, we're not going to get our objective."

On facing Liverpool, he said: "Liverpool are very good and complete favourites to beat us and win the Premier League this season as they are in front of City.

"They have started very well but we have to play 38 matches. We play the 11th tomorrow and we are motivated and excited but are keeping balanced.

"It will be an amazing match to play in Liverpool, the team doing the best this season in the Premier League and Champions League. It's a challenge."