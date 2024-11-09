Tribal Football
Most Read
Brighton boss Hurzeler says Guardiola is a "role model" as he faces Man City for first time
REVEALED: Why Sesko turned down Arsenal
Man Utd trio set for return against PAOK after injury doubts, says Van Nistelrooy
Rayo Vallecano coach Perez denies James exit talk ahead of Las Palmas clash

Liverpool captain Van Dijk ready for Watkins and Villa: No Oranje bitterness

Paul Vegas
Liverpool captain Van Dijk ready for Watkins and Villa: No Oranje bitterness
Liverpool captain Van Dijk ready for Watkins and Villa: No Oranje bitternessAction Plus
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says he's up for his clash with Aston Villa and Ollie Watkins this weekend.

Van Dijk was Holland captain as Watkins fired England to victory at the Euros over the summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But he said, "Do the Euros play on my mind? No. 

"I am not that, what do you call it, sentimental? Bitter? I am never bitter.

"But I know how good he can be and I think he is a very, very good striker. Always makes it difficult for the defenders and it will be a good match-up for all of us.

Article continues below

"But no, I don't think about what happened in the summer. Obviously he scored a good goal, unfortunately, we couldn't stop it but that is football sometimes.

"There's still a long way to go (this season). We still got Villa and then I've got Hungary and Bosnia with Holland. So let's focus on those first to stay in form and fit and in a good shape and then we will see."

Mentions
Premier Leaguevan Dijk VirgilWatkins OllieAston VillaLiverpool
Related Articles
Aston Villa boss Emery confident facing Liverpool despite form slump
Slot on competition between Liverpool pair Robertson and Tsimikas: My line-ups tell you what I think
Tsimikas on Liverpool's clash with Villa: It's one more final for us