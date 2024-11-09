Liverpool captain Van Dijk ready for Watkins and Villa: No Oranje bitterness

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says he's up for his clash with Aston Villa and Ollie Watkins this weekend.

Van Dijk was Holland captain as Watkins fired England to victory at the Euros over the summer.

But he said, "Do the Euros play on my mind? No.

"I am not that, what do you call it, sentimental? Bitter? I am never bitter.

"But I know how good he can be and I think he is a very, very good striker. Always makes it difficult for the defenders and it will be a good match-up for all of us.

"But no, I don't think about what happened in the summer. Obviously he scored a good goal, unfortunately, we couldn't stop it but that is football sometimes.

"There's still a long way to go (this season). We still got Villa and then I've got Hungary and Bosnia with Holland. So let's focus on those first to stay in form and fit and in a good shape and then we will see."