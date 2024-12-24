Aston Villa boss Emery: We face Newcastle in good form

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery recognises they face a difficult trip to Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

Emery expects an exciting atmosphere at St James' Park after Christmas.

He said, “Very difficult, because I think now they are in good form, and of course they played two years ago in Champions League. Their objective is clearly to be in Europe.

“Fantastic. He (Newcastle manager Eddie Howe) was doing a fantastic job with Bournemouth.

“Always, his teams are more or less dynamic teams, intensity, they like to play with the ball possession and being aggressive in attack, attacking with a lot of players.

“They like as well to do a lot of duels on the field, man to man. They beat us last year two times, and of course I respect them a lot.

“It is going to be very difficult because we know in Newcastle with their supporters, it is a very strong stadium for them, difficult for the opponent.

“More or less, they are being successful at home. They have lost some matches, but they are performing very well and winning a lot of matches.

“It is going to be very difficult. I respect the coach, I respect the players, I respect the club.

“It’s our big motivation on Thursday to play there.”

On how difficult the Premier League has been this season, Emery also said: “It is not changing. When I arrived here, my thoughts were that it is the most difficult league.

“A lot of teams have capacity, with good players, good coaches and good history. Different moments for different teams.

“Now is the moment for Nottingham Forest, but their history is a huge history in the Premier League and even in Champions League, with two wins.

“Bournemouth now as well, are performing very well. There are a lot of teams now getting more points than normal.

“Those points they are getting is because the quality of the teams and players is very high.

“The league is a very interesting league, very motivating for us, each match how we can get points and be better. Now we are sixth, we are trying to focus each match, be consistent.

“We are feeling better at home, but away, it is completely different. It’s our challenge. Our next challenge is Newcastle away.”