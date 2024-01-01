Villa boss Emery: Duran focusing like we want

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery feels there's more to come from Jhon Duran.

The Colombia striker has been superb so far this season for Villa.

Emery said: “He’s evolving and focusing like I want. He’s playing with his impact being very well. Playing like he did on Tuesday in a Carabao Cup in 90 minutes, he played fantastic.

“It’s my challenge to try to get the best of him, playing as a striker, playing with Ollie Watkins. The idea is they will play more together.

“Now, like we are in the squad with our structure tactically, for players like him I think it’s the best thing we can feel and we will get good performances individually and collectively.”