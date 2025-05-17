Villa boss Emery cannot guarantee emotional Martinez will stay

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery could not guarantee Emi Martinez's future with the club after victory over Tottenham on Friday night.

The Argentina goalkeeper was emotional at the final whistle of a game that marked the team's final game at Villa Park for the season.

Asked if Martinez's tears were a sign he may've played his last game in front of the home support, Emery said: "We will see.

"Of course, it is the last match here, and I don't know.

"We will see about the team, the players, but of course, they are responding on the field."