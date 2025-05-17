Tribal Football
Most Read
Galatasaray steal march on rivals in Osimhen battle; Napoli talks at advanced stage
Liverpool join race for wantaway Chelsea forward
Real Madrid eye raid for SECOND Liverpool defender
AC Milan set price for Theo as Prem and LaLiga options emerge

Villa boss Emery cannot guarantee emotional Martinez will stay

Paul Vegas
Villa boss Emery cannot guarantee emotional Martinez will stay
Villa boss Emery cannot guarantee emotional Martinez will stayČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Manjit Narotra
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery could not guarantee Emi Martinez's future with the club after victory over Tottenham on Friday night.

The Argentina goalkeeper was emotional at the final whistle of a game that marked the team's final game at Villa Park for the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asked if Martinez's tears were a sign he may've played his last game in front of the home support, Emery said: "We will see.

"Of course, it is the last match here, and I don't know.

"We will see about the team, the players, but of course, they are responding on the field."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMartinez EmilianoAston VillaTottenhamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Postecoglou welcomes Son return; eases Sarr concerns after Spurs defeat
Postecoglou draws positives from Spurs defeat at Aston Villa
Konsa pleased as Villa defeat Spurs: We all want Champions League football