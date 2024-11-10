Aston Villa midfielder Tielemans: We showed right fight in Liverpool defeat

Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans feels they showed the right approach in defeat at Liverpool on Saturday.

The Reds won 2-0 at Anfield, though Tielemans found positives from the performance.

He said: “To be fair, I think we put up a fight today. The mood is negative because we lost, but I think that is the way to lose.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get any points here, but it is a tough place to come to.

“They’re a good side, they have quality, and they pick up on our mistakes. They were clinical, which we weren’t.

“I felt like we were in the game, even when we conceded that second goal unfortunately, so it’s a pity.”

Tielemans also stated: “I think we’ve got to pick ourselves up and get some results when we come back from the international break.

“We’ve just got to get the results now, try to score goals and put confidence back up. It would be a good way to do that at home in our next home game.

“A bit of rest, and go again.”