Villa, Betis battle for Tottenham midfielder Lo Celso

Aston Villa are eyeing Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

However, Villa will face competition from Real Betis for the Argentina international.

Advertisement Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Giovani Lo Celso was not part of Tottenham squad today (against Bayern Munich) as he can still leave in the final 20 days.

"Real Betis and Aston Villa are interested and still keen with more clubs monitoring the situation."

Lo Celso has a deal to 2025 at Spurs.