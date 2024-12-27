Villa and Newcastle involved in 20-man bust-up in Boxing Day clash

Villa and Newcastle involved in 20 person bust-up in Boxing Day clash

Newcastle United and Aston Villa were involved in a significant bust up on Boxing Day.

The Magpies claimed a comfortable 3-0 win, which was marred by a rash tackle from Jhon Duran that saw him see red.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, tensions boiled over in the tunnel at half-time, with Villa manager Unai Emery confronting Newcastle assistant Jason Tindall.

Eventually, other coaches and players also became involved in the half-time fracas.

The Express states that the altercation involved around 20 people, with Newcastle manager Eddie Howe not involved.

He did stand up for his team, stating: "If you're going to send him (Tindall) off, you could probably send 10 to 15 people off.”