Viktoria Plzen coach Koubek admits targeting Man Utd keeper Onana

Ansser Sadiq
Koubek confirms he told his squad "to shoot from every viable opportunity" against Man Utd
Action Plus
Viktoria Plzen's manager told his players that Manchester United’s passing out from the back was an issue.

The Red Devils committed an error in the 2-1 loss, with goalkeeper Andre Onana passing straight to a Plzen player.

United did improve in the game, with substitute Rasmus Hojlund scoring twice in a 2-1 win.

Plzen manager Miroslav Koubek stated post-game: "Yes that was our tactic. 

"I told them to shoot from every viable opportunity - maybe I'm disappointed with the very last shot - that could have been resolved better.

"But the player decided to shoot and it is what it is. We are disappointed, we deserved at least a point. I am proud of the team. The guys gave everything and made it very difficult for the opponent.

"The opponent certainly values the win a lot, we value our performance, it was a beautiful match. It wasn’t like a world-class opponent was pouring four or five goals on us, we resisted heroically.”

