Vieira says his volley against Bournemouth was something Arsenal "train for every day"

Fábio Vieira grabbed his first goal of the 2024 US tour in style with a fabulous volley against Bournemouth and has explained how special the goal was to him after so much hard work.

17 minutes into the game Reiss Nelson set up Vieira and the Portuguese playmaker perfectly placed his volley into the bottom corner.

The midfielder has spoken about how much that goal meant to him and how hard his and the team have worked for that moment.

“It’s something we train for every day in the training ground,” Fabio revealed post-match. “We have been creating a lot of these positions in the box as it’s also very important to score goals. I’m happy to score this goal for Arsenal.

“I’m feeling very well. Of course this is the start of the season, and everyone is working hard to get fit and do the best for the team. I’m very happy to be here, help the team as much as I can, and we are working hard.”

The 24 year old could see his goal scoring numbers rise next season in this new role, especially if he keeps that level of finishing up.