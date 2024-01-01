Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd receive SHOCK Branthwaite news after Everton make "new proposal"
REVEALED: Furious Real Madrid ready to END all ties with super agent Mendes
Man Utd reduce asking price for fullback to secure replacement
Fernandes demands answers from Man Utd amid PSG interest

Arsenal eager to find Nketiah, Nelson buyers

Arsenal eager to find Nketiah, Nelson buyers
Arsenal eager to find Nketiah, Nelson buyers
Arsenal eager to find Nketiah, Nelson buyersAction Plus
Arsenal are ready to cash in on two fringe players in Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson.

The Gunners need to sell if they are to make more significant investments in their squad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Manager Mikel Arteta knows that he has to cut the fat from his squad to make room for a new forward.

Per The Athletic, Nketiah and Nelson are two homegrown talents who can both leave.

Fees for either player would be seen as pure profit, as they are academy products.

Such moves would give Arsenal a lot of room to spend big on a new superstar or two.

Mentions
Premier LeagueNelson ReissNketiah EddieArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Young trio all set for Arsenal sales
Ray Parlour exclusive: Onana ideal for Arsenal; Lehmann wrong about Arteta
Arsenal readying senior player sales