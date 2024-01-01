Arsenal eager to find Nketiah, Nelson buyers

Arsenal are ready to cash in on two fringe players in Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson.

The Gunners need to sell if they are to make more significant investments in their squad.

Manager Mikel Arteta knows that he has to cut the fat from his squad to make room for a new forward.

Per The Athletic, Nketiah and Nelson are two homegrown talents who can both leave.

Fees for either player would be seen as pure profit, as they are academy products.

Such moves would give Arsenal a lot of room to spend big on a new superstar or two.