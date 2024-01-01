Leicester open Arsenal talks for Nelson

Leicester City have opened talks with Arsenal regarding the transfer of Reiss Nelson.

The right-sided midfielder, who can also play as a full back, is surplus to requirements at Arsenal.

Advertisement Advertisement

With the Gunners not eager to hold onto the homegrown star, Leicester are swooping.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs are holding talks about a possible loan with an obligation to buy.

This would give the Foxes room to bring in other players and stay within Premier League PSR limits.

They do not want to end up with a transfer ban or a points deduction due to financial rules breaches.