Arteta happy as Arsenal draw with Bournemouth in LA

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was happy with their 1-1 draw against Bournemouth today in Los Angeles.

Fabio Vieira had Arsenal ahead before Antoine Semenyo struck an equaliser for the Cherries.

Arteta later said, "Very pleased. We have a very different context today with so many young players – most of them making their debuts for us. Really pleased to see them, just looking at their faces and the energy and understanding that they were going to be involved was great. And I think the senior players had a good game.

"It was a really competitive match against Bournemouth as we expected. They are a little bit ahead of us in terms of the time that they had to prepare. Good competitive match, with a lot of things to take forward."

On his young players, he said: "They have impressed us in a really positive way. That’s the thing. It’s not easy to come up to the level and the standards that we’re at now. They’ve been a joy to work with every day.

"It’s a different context where we have to adapt and find ways, having less or more limited time, be better. This is what we have prepared for. It’s true that they have spent another year together, so that chemistry, those relationships are already really strong. I think it will click as soon as they get together again.

"We want to improve in everything – attacking metrics, defensive metrics, restarts, set pieces. With the amount of minutes that we share around the team. I think that’s an area we can still improve. Having a bit more availability and versatility of certain players who we have at the minute."