Vieira makes shock exit from Strasbourg after just one year in charge

Viera makes shock exit from Strasbourg after just one year in charge

Strasbourg manager Patrick Vieira has left the club by mutual consent this week.

The former France and Arsenal midfielder may be looking to another adventure for the coming season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Vieira signed a three-year deal at Strasbourg last July, but has not made the impact that was expected.

A statement from Strasbourg, who are owned by the owners of Chelsea, read: "The entire club warmly thanks Patrick Vieira for his impeccable commitment.

"Indeed, in a season of transition, Patrick was able to help young talents progress and always displayed exemplary behavior on and off the field."

Club president Marc Keller added: "We would like to express our gratitude and thank Patrick for the work he has accomplished during this first phase of the project and we wish him much success in the future.

“He will always be welcome at the club."