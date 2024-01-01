USA turn to Strasbourg coach Vieira

Former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira is said to be very high on US Soccer's wanted list.

The United States Soccer Federation has let Gregg Berhalter leave after their disastrous Copa America displays.

Per The Sun, World Cup winner Vieira is in line to become the next USA head coach.

He has worked in the US in the past with NYCFC, enjoying the time he lived in New York.

Vieira, who last worked in England at Crystal Palace, is currently in charge at Strasbourg.

His coaching career has also seen him work at Manchester City’s development squad and Nice in France.