Vieira explains decision to return to boyhood club Porto

Vieira explains decision to leave Arsenal for Porto return

Fabio Vieira has explained his decision to return to boyhood club FC Porto this summer after what has been a tough time since he joined Arsenal.

Viera made the £34m move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2022 and has struggled to break into Mikel Arteta’s side due to injuries and lack of game time which has left him either on the bench or in the medical room since arriving.

The 24-year-old spoke to Portuguese sports paper O Jogo about his push to return to Porto on a season long loan.

“The idea of returning came from me. I love this club and I’m going to give everything on the pitch.

“I’m happy, obviously, it’s my home. I’m looking forward to being at the stadium, playing in front of these fans and doing the best I can for this club this season.

“It was a chance that, above all, came to me because it was something I already wanted: to play. I had a difficult time in England, an operation, and at this moment I felt that FC Porto was a good opportunity to continue growing and developing.

“I felt that this was the right place to do it this season.”

He spoke about the similarities of both clubs and how Arsenal’s style matches Porto’s.

“I have more responsibilities,” he added of his time in north London. “I can say I’m a different man.

“Obviously they played in a different style than we play here, but both there and here there are two teams that always have control of the ball, most of the time they are in possession of the ball, in offensive processes, but we also have the defensive process, both are very important in football.”