DONE DEAL: Arsenal midfielder Vieira completes Porto return

Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira has completed his move to Porto.

Vieira joins Porto in a straight loan deal without a permanent option.

The Gunners have sent the Portugal international back to his former club in order to gain regular football this season.

Vieira joined Arsenal two years ago, though struggled for minutes last term.

He has made 49 appearances for Arsenal over his two seasons with the club.