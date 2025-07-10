Vidic says Man Utd have been "cheated" with how much greedy players earn

Vidic says Man Utd have been "cheated" with how much their greedy players earn

Former Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic has spoken on how the club are overpaying certain players who are not worth the money.

Old Trafford legend Vidic has made a brutally honest assessment of the wages structure at United in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era and suggests that things must change before the club are cheated even further.

Speaking on The Overlap, he revealed that United's failure to win a Premier League title since 2013 is down to poor recruitment, which many of the club’s rivals have managed to figure out.

"I think sometimes with the salaries and the money we’ve paid to certain players, we’ve been cheated. That for me is the problem.

"Recruitment is the biggest thing, bringing in good football players, coaches, medical staff, and I think that they should be careful with what kind of people they bring into certain places.

“To be at Manchester United you have to be one of the best in the market, and you have to invest in that – maybe even more than in the players and I think that we haven’t done that well."

United have spent in excess of £1.5billion on players and paid exorbitant wages since Ferguson stepped down in 2013 as the side continue to underperform. Vidic suggested that his former side have lost their character and suggested that United need less yes men and more strength to guide the club to success rather than mediocrity.

“It’s difficult to be at United now, to be a football player or the owner – whatever you do, it’s difficult so if you want to change the club, the club has to bring in the characters. If the characters aren’t in the club, it is difficult, and you will go through this situation.

“If you bring in people who are going to be nice, smiling, and saying things that you want to hear, I don’t think that’s the way forward. You need people who will take responsibility and be strong enough to say the things they see, even if they have to deal with the consequences.”