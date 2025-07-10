Rio Ferdinand opens up on the Mbeumo deal: Man Utd need to get this done!

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has fired a warning to the club regarding the Bryan Mbeumo deal.

United will be aiming to finalize the deal for the Cameroon international before they kick off their US tour with a game against West Ham in New Jersey on July 26th. The 25-year-old attacker has been linked with the club for a number of weeks as fans grow frustrated with how long negotiations are taking.

On his Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel, Ferdinand is one fan who feels like the club will be utterly embarrassed if the deal is not completed after so much speculation.

"Man United need to find a way of meeting Brentford's valuation. "The proposal doesn't seem to be enough for Brentford, but Man United need to get this done.

"It's been in the news for far too long, to get to a situation to get to the end of the window and it doesn't happen, I think that will be an egg-on-the-face situation for Man United unless they go and get someone else.”

Brentford want around £65M for the winger but so far United have not been able to offer such a figure. Director of football Phil Giles recently suggested that Mbeumo would stay if a deal is not made and Ferdinand has stated that his former side must get the deal done as soon as possible before it collapses.

"Who have they got waiting in the wings as an alternative? We haven't heard any names that are close.

"I would be surprised if this deal doesn't go through, United have allowed it to go public and they are in a position now where they have to make a move to get it over the line.

"I will repeat myself: he fits the bill for me physically, he is dynamic, scores goals in the Premier League, knows the Premier League. Watch this space."