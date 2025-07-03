Vidic reveals he hopes to manage Man Utd one day: I like things when they’re difficult

Former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic has revealed that he would love to manage the side one day.

‌Vidic won 15 trophies during his time in Manchester, which included five Premier League titles but since he retired he has not returned to the pitch to coach or manage any side. His name however, has been linked to executive roles in the past, particularly for Serbian FA roles but unlike many of his former teammate, he has not stepped into management.

Vidic has spoken to The Overlap and was asked about the prospect of becoming a manager in future where he shockingly revealed that it would be an honour to guide United, where he thinks it would be an incredible challenge.

“If I was to manage or coach anyone, it would have to be Manchester United.

"I like things when they’re difficult and to change something from difficult to good, this is something I like to do.”

When asked about his current plans, Vidic opened up on his current construction business but also stated that he is open to becoming a manager and just needs the right opportunity.

"I'm open an opportunity to be a coach, or to work in football as a Sporting Director, or even the Serbian President of the FA – that was the plan a few years ago – it didn’t happen but maybe it could happen in the future.

“Obviously, what I’m doing outside (of football), business wise, creating a company which is going to be not just successful but is going to be who I am as well.

"Everything I do, I like to do the best I can, and to produce the quality. In the business I’m doing now, with the apartments, that’s what I’m trying to achieve as well. To create good apartments and nice buildings, which I’m going to be proud walking in, and being proud of what I’ve built.”

Next year brings up a decade since Vidic retired from the game, and the 43-year-old may now be dreaming of a return to the beautiful game where many clubs no doubt love to take in his vast experience and knowledge of the game.