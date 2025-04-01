Vidic admits being big fan of Forest defender Milenkovic

Former Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic admits he's a fan of Nottingham Forest defender Nikola Milenkovic.

Milenkovic has stated Vidic was a role-model for him when growing up in Serbia.

And Vidic told BBC Sport: "He is a great representative for Serbian football.

"He is a great example for how players should behave and work hard to try and succeed and maintain their careers.

"He likes to defend and has improved a lot in terms of the tactical side because he played in Italy.

"It is not fair to compare (with me). He has his own abilities and has a good career. He is 27 and for a defender that is still young.

"It is good to say 'when I was young, Vidic was the target I wanted to aim for'. But players should push themselves to go even higher than their idols and the people they are being compared to.

"He is 27. I came to England when I was 24 or 25. He has much more to give."