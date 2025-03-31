Nuno Espirito Santo on Wood's hip injury: He is improving, he is getting better day by day

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo has spoken in his recent press conference ahead of tomorrow's test with Manchester United.

Just three days after going to extra time and penalties with Brighton in the FA Cup, Nuno’s side welcome a United side who will be looking to build off of their 3-0 win over Leicester City last time out. He was asked if his side have any new injury concerns after the weekend.

"Of course we have. After we played extra time, we have to assess them all. We are recovering well. The joy and happiness of getting through and playing at Wembley will for sure give us extra run for tomorrow."

He then commented on Chris Wood's injury after he was substituted against New Caledonia last week.

"He's improving. He's getting better day by day. We have to assess him day by day, it's all about him being free and getting better."

Nuno admitted he has concerns around other players too including Morgan Gibbs-White who collided with a post at the Amex at the weekend.

