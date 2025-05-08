Postecoglou: Spurs have clearly turned Wenger crazy!

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has rejected claims from FIFA exec Arsene Wenger over their Europa League title pursuit.

Wenger has claimed both Spurs and Manchester United do not deserve the chance to be playing for a place in the Champions League next season as part of their Europa League title pursuit.

Ahead of their semifinal second-leg at Bodo/Glimt tonight, Postecoglou said: "Well that's a debate that's been raging for years mate - at least the last eight days. I've never heard that before? I've said it before mate, Spurs does crazy things to people, it does, it does.

"You put that club into any sentence or issue and invariably, they all come out and try and diminish us as much as they can. Why wasn't it an issue before but it's an issue now?"

Wenger is a legend, but...

Postecoglou continued: "What's the difference, I don't understand what the difference is? Last year fifth didn't get you into the Champions League, now it does, what does that mean?

"There are competition rules, it's not the first year and there is an asterisk against it that you have to do something else but it's Spurs mate, they love it, you love it."

Despite his astonishment at Wenger's claims, Postecoglou insists he has great respect for the former Arsenal manager.

He continued: "I've got great respect for Arsene, he's one of the legends of the game but Spurs does do crazy things to people, I love it."