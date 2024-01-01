Veteran keeper Hladky could stay in England with Premier League club interested

Czech goalkeeper and free agent Vaclav Hladky could be heading back to the Championship

The veteran was let go by Ipswich Town after their promotion to the Premier League.

However, the 33-year-old may yet find that he is staying in England for the next year.

Per The Mirror, Burnley are eager to bring in an experienced keeper after relegation.

The club do have England Under-21 star James Trafford, but he is wanted by several Premier League clubs.

Northern Ireland No.1 Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Hladky will likely compete for a starting spot next term.