Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'

Manchester United have failed over the past decade due to a specific reason, according to their new manager.

Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim has come in from Sporting CP to try and reawaken the sleeping giant.Per The Sun, he believes that they have struggled because they have played in the shadow of Sir Alex Ferguson.

A source said: “He told them that top managers have not replicated Sir Alex’s success because they have lived in his shadow, rather than getting their team to play with his spirit.

“Even before Monday’s first session, the players have been very impressed.

“Then, after the sessions, they are blown away by his energy, approach and confidence.

“There’s definite Mourinho vibes in the way he speaks and his self belief - but the style is his own.

“The players think he’s very approachable and that he will understand them. Some of them are calling him Mourinho 2.0.”

