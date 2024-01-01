Tribal Football
Verbruggen delivers Brighton injury blow

Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen is set to miss the start of the season.

Verbruggen may have to miss the first games of the new Premier League season, says VI, due to an unspecified injury.

Due to the setback, Verbruggen will be out of action for several weeks. For Brighton, the new Premier League season starts on Saturday, August 17, against Everton.

Verbruggen was outstanding for Holland at the Euros this summer.

The youngster did not miss a minute and kept a clean sheet twice.

